Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNBGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,027,000 after purchasing an additional 162,721 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 20.7% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 547,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 93,911 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 539.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 65,160 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 114.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 61,744 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

