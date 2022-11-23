Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc

About Farmers National Banc

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,027,000 after purchasing an additional 162,721 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 20.7% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 547,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 93,911 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 539.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 65,160 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 114.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 61,744 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

