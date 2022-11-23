Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
FMNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
Farmers National Banc Stock Performance
Shares of FMNB stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc
About Farmers National Banc
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
