Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.20.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $81.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 921,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,877,000 after buying an additional 88,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 300,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 272,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 212,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after buying an additional 43,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

