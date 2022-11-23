LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

LifeVantage stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 million, a PE ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $50.94 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LifeVantage in the first quarter worth about $234,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LifeVantage by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LifeVantage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in LifeVantage by 117.2% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in LifeVantage in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.