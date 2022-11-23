Reviewing Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) & Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -26.84% -37.13% -12.98% Cardlytics -32.28% -15.26% -8.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Momentive Global and Cardlytics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 2 4 0 2.67 Cardlytics 2 2 1 0 1.80

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Momentive Global presently has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 102.79%. Cardlytics has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 307.12%. Given Cardlytics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than Momentive Global.

78.0% of Momentive Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Momentive Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Cardlytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardlytics has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Momentive Global and Cardlytics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $443.79 million 2.52 -$123.25 million ($0.86) -8.74 Cardlytics $267.12 million 0.49 -$128.57 million ($3.02) -1.30

Momentive Global has higher revenue and earnings than Cardlytics. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardlytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Momentive Global beats Cardlytics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on. The company also provides Audience panel, which enables organizations to collect and analyze real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; Purpose-built insights solutions offers a suite of solutions, such as brand and industry tracking, usage & attitudes, and concept, packaging, Ad, name, message, and logo design testing; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution; and Wufoo that helps users create web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. It serves financial services, internet, technology, healthcare, media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail, transportation and logistics, government agencies, manufacturing, energy, education, professional services, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as SVMK Inc. and changed its name to Momentive Global Inc. in June 2021. Momentive Global Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

