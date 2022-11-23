RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.62.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,540 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $95,275.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,224.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,621 shares of company stock valued at $614,333 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in RingCentral by 333.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 348.7% in the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RNG opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $230.37.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

