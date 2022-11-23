Brokerages Set Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) PT at $90.56

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARES. UBS Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ares Management to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $87.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares in the company, valued at $39,971,132.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,971,132.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $16,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 and sold 1,138,661 shares worth $90,804,389. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

