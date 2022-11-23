Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

