Analysts Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target at $305.33

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $305.33.

A number of research firms have commented on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $321.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.26. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $179.96 and a 12 month high of $322.26.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

