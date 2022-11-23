WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives $38.00 Average PT from Analysts

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in WestRock by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in WestRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

