Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.
Several analysts have recently commented on TRQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.