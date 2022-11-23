Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Shares of TRQ opened at $31.65 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $32.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.38.

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.