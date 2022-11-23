Analysts Set Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Target Price at $120.71

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $101.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average is $97.19. Bunge has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 25.43%.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Bunge by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Bunge by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Bunge by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

