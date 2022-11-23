Brokerages Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Target Price at $44.75

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. Open Text has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 176.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 182.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Open Text by 9.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Open Text by 5.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

