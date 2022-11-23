Brokerages Set PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) PT at $181.07

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.07.
Several research firms have commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of PEP stock opened at $184.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.62. The company has a market cap of $254.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.75.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of PepsiCo
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
