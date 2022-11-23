Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TECK.B shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Trading Up 3.1 %

TSE TECK.B opened at C$44.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. The stock has a market cap of C$22.95 billion and a PE ratio of 5.34. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$32.05 and a 12 month high of C$57.50.

Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

