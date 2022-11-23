Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HPGet Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $53.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,078.02 and a beta of 1.75. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

