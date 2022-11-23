Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $53.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,078.02 and a beta of 1.75. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.