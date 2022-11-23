Morgan Stanley Increases Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $60.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

NYSE:HP opened at $53.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,078.02 and a beta of 1.75. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $54.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after buying an additional 767,791 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth approximately $30,235,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after buying an additional 579,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 172.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,047,000 after buying an additional 558,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.