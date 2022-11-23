GAP (NYSE:GPS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on GAP from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.84.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $14.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.69 and a beta of 1.80. GAP has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $23.69.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.35%. GAP’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $438,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in GAP by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 50,463 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in GAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GAP by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,192,000 after buying an additional 415,813 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of GAP by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of GAP by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 445,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 227,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

