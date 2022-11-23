Credit Suisse Group Increases GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $12.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GPS. StockNews.com downgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price target on GAP from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on GAP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GAP from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.84.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GAP stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 91.69 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Insider Transactions at GAP

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.35%. GAP’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GAP will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $438,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $438,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in GAP by 94.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 205,966 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in GAP by 364.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 275,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 216,162 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in GAP by 29.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in GAP by 290.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in GAP by 58.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

