MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $51.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.03.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $35.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In related news, Director Janet Swartz acquired 14,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Swartz bought 14,230 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 35,741 shares of company stock worth $1,337,388 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $133,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 13.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 58.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.