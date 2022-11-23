Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $19.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on M. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $23.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 64.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

