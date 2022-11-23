StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNFCA opened at $6.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $141.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.72. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M3F Inc. increased its position in Security National Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,870,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 223,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after buying an additional 137,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. 32.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

