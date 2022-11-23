Barclays Lowers Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $54.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $55.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NEM. TheStreet lowered Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Newmont to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Newmont Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $46.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 20,931 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Newmont by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,321,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,179,000 after purchasing an additional 190,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

