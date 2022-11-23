Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $32.00 at B. Riley

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.35% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

NOVA stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $40.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.49 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. On average, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

