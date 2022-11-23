Post (NYSE:POST) PT Raised to $99.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s current price.

POST has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Post to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Post to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of POST opened at $93.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.55 and a 200-day moving average of $84.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Post has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $93.87.

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,373.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Post by 101.6% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,398,000 after buying an additional 1,356,326 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Post by 16.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,692,000 after buying an additional 391,944 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Post during the first quarter worth approximately $26,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Post by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,096,000 after buying an additional 267,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Post by 355.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,611,000 after buying an additional 266,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

