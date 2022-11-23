Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MBLY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.27.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $31.88.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Company Profile

In related news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah acquired 47,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at $997,899. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah bought 47,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

