Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.
Shares of OMAB stock opened at $70.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $70.72.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.
