Burberry Group plc to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBYGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Burberry Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Burberry Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.06) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,190 ($25.90) to GBX 2,380 ($28.14) in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.24) to GBX 1,730 ($20.46) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.28) to GBX 2,070 ($24.48) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.47) to GBX 2,000 ($23.65) in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

