Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $125.00 at Guggenheim

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Guggenheim to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Ross Stores to $103.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.

ROST opened at $115.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.67. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $115.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,487,464,000 after buying an additional 994,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after buying an additional 1,063,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,346,507,000 after buying an additional 227,166 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

