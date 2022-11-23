Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $103.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Cowen to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Up 2.6 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $115.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.67. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $115.90.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,344,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.