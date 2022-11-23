Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) versus Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Head to Head Analysis

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seer and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seer $6.62 million 57.91 -$71.17 million ($1.45) -4.22 Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.92 billion 3.99 $4.25 billion ($201.80) -1.94

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Seer. Seer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Rad Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seer -646.27% -18.80% -17.32% Bio-Rad Laboratories -215.16% 4.13% 2.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Seer and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

75.9% of Seer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Seer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Seer has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seer and Bio-Rad Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seer 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seer presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 87.91%. Given Seer’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Seer is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats Seer on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seer

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It has a collaboration agreement with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, and transfusion laboratories. In addition, the company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

