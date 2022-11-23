Sema4 (SMFR) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sema4 to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sema4 and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sema4 -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% Sema4 Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Sema4 has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sema4’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sema4 and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sema4 $212.20 million -$245.39 million -0.57 Sema4 Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 29.04

Sema4’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sema4. Sema4 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sema4 and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sema4 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sema4 Competitors 7 129 274 0 2.65

Sema4 currently has a consensus target price of $3.08, indicating a potential upside of 481.76%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 117.11%. Given Sema4’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sema4 is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Sema4 beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

