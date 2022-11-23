Comparing Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) & Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) and Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aptose Biosciences and Anavex Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,087.38%. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 238.59%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Anavex Life Sciences.

27.2% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Anavex Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$65.35 million ($0.61) -1.07 Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$37.91 million ($0.59) -19.36

Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptose Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Anavex Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -92.87% -81.08% Anavex Life Sciences N/A -30.26% -28.42%

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats Aptose Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome. The company was founded by Harvey Lalach and Athanasios Skarpelos on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

