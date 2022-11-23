LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at HC Wainwright

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 341.18% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of LiveOne from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
LiveOne Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LVO opened at $0.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. LiveOne has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.37.
About LiveOne
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
