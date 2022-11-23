LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at HC Wainwright

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 341.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of LiveOne from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

LiveOne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LVO opened at $0.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. LiveOne has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveOne

About LiveOne

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveOne by 34.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LiveOne by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveOne by 59.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Articles

