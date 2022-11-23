OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Down 2.2 %

OPHC opened at $4.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 676.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 115,736 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 2.71% of OptimumBank worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

