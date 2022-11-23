PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 0.41. PCTEL has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54.

Get PCTEL alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,695,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 51,688 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,260,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 101,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PCTEL by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PCTEL by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.