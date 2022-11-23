Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
PEBK opened at $28.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,200 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.
