Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

PEBK opened at $28.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,200 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

