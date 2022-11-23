Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) to Market Perform

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.66 on Monday. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.