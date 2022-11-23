Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) to Market Perform

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.
Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.66 on Monday. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
