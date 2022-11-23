Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OSH. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.87.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:OSH opened at $18.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $35.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Oak Street Health

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $102,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,852.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $102,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 556,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,852.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $1,447,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,954,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,422,903.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 998,496 shares of company stock valued at $25,083,871. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.