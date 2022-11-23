Financial Comparison: National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) and Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV)

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Community Bancorp and National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

National Bankshares has a consensus target price of $37.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.92%. Given National Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Bankshares is more favorable than Community Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

23.8% of National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of National Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bankshares has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bancorp and National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bancorp 29.89% 16.56% 1.23% National Bankshares 38.79% 14.55% 1.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Bancorp and National Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bancorp $41.53 million 2.38 $13.14 million N/A N/A National Bankshares $53.41 million 4.44 $20.38 million N/A N/A

National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp.

Summary

National Bankshares beats Community Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides a range of retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It provides various consumer banking products and services, including checking accounts, savings programs, ATMs, debit/credit cards, and night deposit facilities, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking. The company's business banking products and services comprise credit products for various business purposes, including financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, and remote deposit capture. It offers commercial real estate lending products for commercial developers and investors, residential builders and developers, and community development entities, which include credit products to facilitate the purchase of land and/or build structures for business, for investors to develop residential or commercial properties, and for real estate secured financing of existing businesses, as well as financing to startups and other small businesses. The company's residential real estate lending products include fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage and home equity loans; retail credit products include personal, automobile, and boat/recreational vehicle loans; and municipal and institutional banking products and services for state and local governments, schools, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations comprise deposit accounts, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans, as well as a collateralized secured deposit products. It operates through a main office in Derby; and eleven branch offices in northeastern and central Vermont. Community Bancorp. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Derby, Vermont.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. It operates 23 branch offices, a loan production office, and 22 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

