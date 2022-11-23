DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives $33.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.27.

DV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on DoubleVerify to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $250,213.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,939.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $250,213.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,939.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $43,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,892 shares of company stock worth $1,467,101 over the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleVerify Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,567,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,677,000 after acquiring an additional 519,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,783 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in DoubleVerify by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,084,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 15.7% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,333,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,903,000 after purchasing an additional 317,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75 and a beta of 0.56.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

