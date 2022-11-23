Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.91.

SRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 57,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,953.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 108,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,028.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 141,983.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRPT stock opened at $111.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.09. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $120.23.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The business had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

