Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 84.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Equity Residential by 15.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Equity Residential by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.2 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day moving average is $71.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

