PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PACCAR Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,441,000 after purchasing an additional 671,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,915,000 after purchasing an additional 449,691 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after buying an additional 1,334,765 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,808,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,614,000 after acquiring an additional 58,588 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR opened at $106.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

