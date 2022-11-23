Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Receives $98.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPI. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,967.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $760,838 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum Stock Up 5.6 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPI stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.84.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.