Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $105.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $105.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMAT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $107.04 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

