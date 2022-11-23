EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQT shares. PETERS & COMPAN reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in EQT by 40.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 32.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 46.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 60.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52. EQT has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

