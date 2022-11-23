Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives $144.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.55.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $147.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.88. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

