Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded to Buy by Northcoast Research

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of MWA stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52.
Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.
