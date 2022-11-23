Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded to Buy by Northcoast Research

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 5.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,862.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 866,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,239,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

