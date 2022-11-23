Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $12.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 46.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.