Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $5.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
OTLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 7.82.
Oatly Group Price Performance
OTLY stock opened at 1.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $988.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.69. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 1.60 and a 1 year high of 10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Institutional Trading of Oatly Group
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
